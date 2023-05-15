Pokeworks Unveils Fruity Handcrafted Beverage Lineup

Pokeworks continues menu innovation by offering new items for guests to experience the authentic flavors of Hawaiian-inspired dishes in new ways. Available now, guests can pair any poke bowl, burrito or salad with one of the new fruity handcrafted beverages.

The fast-casual poke brand is shaking up its menu with the unveiling of Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Blackberry Mojito Refresher, Mango Lemonade, Unsweetened Black Tea and Lightly Sweetened Green Tea.

To celebrate the launch of these new offerings, the poke brand will offer all Loyalty App Members a free handcrafted beverage with the purchase of a regular or large entrée on Thursday, May 18. Also, with May being National Strawberry Month, there is no better time for guests to treat themselves to a delicious strawberry lemonade!