Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand, is bringing the heat with its all-new Hawaiian Hot Plates, a menu innovation inspired by Hawaii’s beloved plate lunch tradition. Available nationwide starting March 18, these hearty, flavor-packed dishes offer a warm and comforting alternative to the fresh, chilled poke bowls that Pokeworks is known for.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients and bold island flavors, the Hawaiian Hot Plates come in three crave-worthy varieties:

Charred Teriyaki Salmon: Buttery, flame-kissed salmon glazed in a caramelized teriyaki sauce. Sweet and bursting with island umami!

Huli Huli Chicken: Braised chicken glazed in a rich, nutty-sweet teriyaki sauce, evoking the essence of traditional Hawaiian BBQ.

Dynamite Spicy Shrimp: Juicy shrimp drenched in creamy Sriracha aioli, flame-torched for the perfect smoky kick. Finished with a drizzle of sweet eel sauce and crispy garlic crisps—it's spicy, savory, and irresistibly bold!

Each dish is served over fluffy white rice and accompanied by Pokeworks signature Furikake Mac Salad and Classic Greens for a complete and satisfying meal.

“In Hawaii, plate lunches are more than just a meal—they’re a way of life,” said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. “With Hawaiian Hot Plates, we’re honoring that tradition while adding our signature Pokeworks twist. Plate lunches are as iconic to Hawaiian cuisine as poke bowls, and we can’t wait for guests to experience these bold, comforting flavors for themselves!”

Loyalty tastes even better because with this launch, Pokeworks Rewards Members can earn double points on Hawaiian Hot Plates from March 18-23—order online on order.pokeworks.com, through our app, or in-store and soak up the rewards!

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. After experiencing the vibrant flavors of Hawaii, its co-founders set out to bring the island experience to the mainland with customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way approach lets guests customize their bowls to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.