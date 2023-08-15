Pollo Campero Adds Mac and Cheese to Menu

Pollo Campero, known for its flavorful chicken meals, has added a bold, creamy new Mac and Cheese to its famous lineup of flavorful sides.

Made with four cheeses and a blend of savory seasonings, the new Mac and Cheese is the perfect complement to Pollo Campero’s fried and grilled chicken on the bone, its boneless Camperitos and the popular Campero Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The new side is available with individual and family meals or on its own.

“We tested many recipes to be sure that our new Mac and Cheese delivers on the Pollo Campero bold flavor promise,” says Pollo Campero Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director Luis Javier Rodas. “Our team expertly crafted a proprietary, made-from-scratch recipe to create a rich, cheesy delight with a blend of savory seasonings.”

The new Mac and Cheese is now available at all Pollo Campero locations in the U.S.