Pollo Campero Names Blas Escarcega Director of Franchise Development

Pollo Campero, a fast-growing chicken franchise with more than 82 U.S. locations and another 270 around the world, prepares for additional growth with the recent announcement of Blas Escarcega as Director of Franchise Development. Escarcega, who took his new position in December, looks forward to helping more franchisees successfully bring Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken to more markets on the brand’s path to reach 250 locations by 2026.

Escarcega, a Dallas-based restaurant financial executive, has spent the bulk of his career guiding those in the restaurant industry to a path of profitability via performance management, strategic planning, accounting and business intelligence. Escarcega held the position of Chief Financial Officer at a beverage distributorship before transitioning to Campero USA, where he first held the position of Corporate Controller for over two years and then Corporate Business Partner and Director of Finance for over 13 years. Now, Escarcega is advancing to the next step in the Campero USA family as Director of Franchise Development, where his experience and drive will allow us to accelerate our Pollo Campero footprint across the country. Escarcega will remain a part of the executive team and report to Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director and COO of Campero USA.

“I'm extremely honored and excited to leverage my expertise to help expand Pollo Campero’s footprint across the United States,” says Escarcega. I can’t think of a better time to launch our aggressive U.S. strategy with the leadership and talent of this team. I look forward to working with our remarkable franchisees to drive brand and business growth for this iconic brand.”

"Blas has been a valuable member of the Campero family for 15 years, and his leadership, execution, outstanding management skills, and commitment and passion for the brand have made major impacts in the finance, legal, administration and IT departments,” says Rodas. “We recognize him as a true team player, value all of his dedication and contributions and look forward to seeing him thrive in this new position."

Rodas also stressed that Pollo Campero’s leadership team is composed of expert restaurant operators, and that the brand has been crafting a superior investment opportunity for potential franchisees for years. Those in leadership positions are passionate about the brand and want their franchisees to match that passion.

As the brand looks forward to expanding in U.S. markets, it will continue to offer a strong, holistic approach to support franchisees on all levels from daily operations to local marketing to big-picture growth goals.

“We’ve had many years of success abroad,” explains Rodas. “This success has set the stage for U.S. investors to want to bring a tried-and-true brand to their market, and we look forward to having Escarcega’s strong finance and franchising experience as more franchisees continue to bring Pollo Campero to more states.”