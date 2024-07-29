Pollo Campero, the Central American chicken franchise with over 350 restaurants worldwide, is poised for a dynamic second half of 2024, following a period of robust growth and strategic development in the first half of the year. The brand has successfully opened 17 new locations and is gearing up for an additional 13 by the end of the year, with openings taking place in New York, California, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Texas and other key markets.

“We’ve had very successful openings so far this year,” said Blas Escarcega, vice president of franchise development. “We opened 17 new restaurants throughout the first part of this year, which puts us in a strong position to capture the significant whitespace opportunity ahead of us. We are really excited by the momentum the brand is gaining in the U.S.”

Pollo Campero also celebrated opening its 100th U.S. location in Miami Gardens, Florida, in April, marking a significant milestone in its national growth. This achievement highlights the franchise’s rapid expansion and increasing brand awareness in the U.S. market.

The brand has seen significant growth in same-store sales, with double-digit growth year-to-date. This impressive performance underscores the brand’s ability to attract and retain customers across its locations.

Pollo Campero’s expansion strategy includes introducing new and exciting menu items. The first half of 2024 saw the launch of the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich, both of which have been received well among loyal customers.

“The initial feedback is extremely favorable and positive to both of these new deluxe chicken sandwiches,” Escarcega said.

In addition to product innovation and successful openings, Pollo Campero has achieved record-breaking sales figures. The brand closed the month of June with systemwide sales approaching $30.0 million, the highest numbers in its history.

Looking ahead, Pollo Campero is set to attend several industry conferences, including the Texas Restaurant Association in San Antonio, to further its brand presence and franchise opportunities. The franchise is also planning to expand into new states such as Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, driven by increasing brand awareness and market demand.

As Pollo Campero continues its expansion, the focus remains on maintaining its high standards of customer experience and operational excellence. Escarcega emphasized the positive outlook for the rest of the year.

“Our targets and our forecasts are coming through,” he said. “We’re excited about the second part of this year. Our pipeline is strong. We feel very good when it comes to our overall sales, our guest check and our traffic counts; our margins for the restaurants are excellent.”

With a strong first half and a clear strategy for future growth, Pollo Campero is on track to further solidify its position as a leading player in the fast-casual chicken industry.