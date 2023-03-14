Pollo Campero Opens First Manhattan Location

Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu, opened its first Manhattan location today at 601 Eighth Ave., near Port Authority, with another slated for next week at 966 Sixth Ave. in Herald Square.

A grand opening celebration is planned for March 15 at the Herald Square location, featuring a day of family fun and giveaways.

The first New York City-area Pollo Campero opened in Corona, Queens, in 2004. The brand now has 11 area locations, with another opening coming soon. The new Manhattan restaurants will serve Campero’s internationally beloved fried and grilled chicken made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation, along with delicious chicken sandwiches, empanadas and Camperitos, plus sides like Yuca Fries and Campero Beans. Everything is available for individual, family and catering occasions.

“The busy Herald Square and Port Authority areas offer fantastic locations to introduce Manhattan to Pollo Campero’s delicious and unique menu,” says Campero USA Managing Director and COO Luis Javier Rodas. “We’re planning an additional location at Midtown East in the coming weeks, providing even more opportunities for people in the area to experience Pollo Campero.”

The March 15 Herald Square grand opening celebration starts with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Pollo Campero will welcome the community for a day of fun, featuring an appearance from brand mascot Pollito and free samples of Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken, drinks, desserts and more. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line at 11:30 a.m. that day will have a chance to receive free Pollo Campero for a year.

The new Herald Square and Port Authority restaurants offer dine-in, delivery and to-go service. Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.