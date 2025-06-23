Pollo Campero is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6 by giving loyalty members a free fried chicken leg or thigh with any meal purchase at participating locations*.

* The offer cannot be combined with another offer, promo or discount. Guests must mention discount when ordering in store and must be signed into loyalty account if ordering online or via the app. No cash value.

Additionally, Pollo Campero is offering the following meal deal to all guests for the Fourth of July: