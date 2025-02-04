Pollo Campero, the beloved Central American chicken franchise with over 100 U.S. locations and close to another 300 worldwide, is growing its presence in Louisiana with a new restaurant in New Orleans. Franchisees Diego Ruiz and Mauricio Blanco, who already successfully acquired a site in Kenner, are leading this growth. The New Orleans location is part of their agreement to develop four additional restaurants in the region, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the U.S. It will be located at 4808 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero, LA.

Ruiz and Blanco bring a unique combination of family business expertise and franchise leadership to the Pollo Campero brand. Ruiz, who was raised in the restaurant industry with a string of successful family-owned Mexican restaurants, saw Pollo Campero as an opportunity to grow beyond the traditional family business model. Blanco, with over eight years of experience with Pollo Campero, adds strategic insight into the brand’s operations, making their partnership a perfect fit for expansion in Louisiana.

“The brand loyalty is incredible,” said Ruiz. “Pollo Campero has a legacy customer base — many people know the brand from their home countries in Central America like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Customers bring the food back to America when they travel because they are so proud of it.”

Pollo Campero continues to gain momentum across the U.S., with its signature fried and grilled chicken, family meals and sides inspired by cherished Central American recipes. The brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity resonates with customers, particularly those with ties to Central America.

“Diego and Mauricio show the kind of drive and commitment that make Pollo Campero successful,” said Blas Escarcega, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Their enthusiasm for the brand and knowledge of the Louisiana market will help them bring Pollo Campero to even more neighborhoods in the state.”

The new Pollo Campero in New Orleans is slated to open in 2025.