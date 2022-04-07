Pollo Tropical Adds Three New Family Meals to Menu

Pollo Tropical is now offering three new family meals to complement the brand’s menu lineup. The Chicken Trio, TropiChop Bar, and Fajita Meal, all feature Pollo Tropical’s fresh-never-frozen grilled chicken with special sides and extras. These brand new bundles for four people offer something for everyone – for just $24.99.



The Chicken Trio is a chicken lover’s dream, and features chicken prepared three ways. With this meal you get three grilled boneless breasts, two crispy chicken filets and two chicken sausages – along with rice, beans and your choice of sweet plantains or Caesar salad.



The TropiChop Bar has all of the elements of the fan-favorite TropiChop® Bowl, but is served family style and with some special extras! You get grilled chicken, rice, beans, fresh avocado slices and your choice of two toppings, sauces and choice of plantains or Caesar salad.



For all the fun of chicken fajitas with all the flavor of Pollo, the Fajita Meal gives you grilled chicken strips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, shredded cheese, tortillas and salsa, plus a side of rice and beans. These new meals are now available at all company-owned locations throughout Florida and can be ordered in-store, online or through the MyPollo App.