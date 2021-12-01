Pollo Tropical Arriving at FTX Arena

Starting in January, fans of Pollo Tropical and the Miami HEAT will be able to enjoy their Pollo favorites while watching their home team play at the FTX Arena. Through a licensing partnership with Levy Restaurants, the brand will offer their famous TropiChops, Original Cuban Sandwich and signature sides and sauces, during Miami HEAT home games and other arena events.

“As the official Pollo of the Miami HEAT, we’re excited to partner with Levy Restaurants to bring our fresh ingredients and bold flavors to the fans at the FTX Arena. Having concessions at the arena is yet another way for us to be a part of the HEAT game experience we all love,” says Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Parent Company of Pollo Tropical.

“A generation of HEAT fans have grown up enjoying all of Pollo Tropical’s signature meals,” adds Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. “For those staples to be available in FTX Arena brings just the right touch of South Florida home cooking our fans will surely love.”

“At FTX, we like to bring our Fan Favorite food to our concessions offerings,” says Rufino Rengifo, Area Vice President of Hospitality Strategy for Levy Restaurants. “Pollo Tropical is arguably the most recognizable food brand in South Florida, delivering classic Latin flavors of slow-cooked food in a fast-paced environment. This is consistent with what we want to bring to our Miami HEAT Fans.”