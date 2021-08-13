Pollo Tropical Becomes the 'Official Pollo' of the Miami Dolphins

Pollo Tropical and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.



Both Pollo Tropical and the Miami Dolphins have loyal fanbases in the South Florida community and now Dolphins fans will have the opportunity to interact with Pollo Tropical in and out of the stadium. In addition to partnering on local community activations, Pollo will hype up fans at every home game with a new noisemeter and a takeover of Section 305.



“When two homegrown brands like Pollo Tropical and the Miami Dolphins join forces, it gives us the opportunity to bring fans of both brands unique experiences during Dolphins games and all around South Florida. We’re excited to bring Dolfans some new things to cheer about and celebrate our community together in a way only we can,” said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.



”We are thrilled to join Pollo Tropical on an integrated partnership that connects our fanbases in new and exciting ways, “ says Steve Mullins, Vice President of Miami Dolphins. “We look forward to working together to provide great experiences at Hard Rock Stadium and throughout the South Florida community.”



The partnership is set to kick off at Fins Friday presented by Pollo Tropical on August 27th, where over 3,000 fans will get to see the Miami Dolphins in action on their last day of Training Camp.