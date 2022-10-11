Pollo Tropical Introduces New Items to Flavor Up Fall

Available now through the end of November, Pollo Tropical is introducing several seasonal menu items to flavor up your fall season.



Pollo’s GUAVA BBQ RIBS bring fresh, perfectly-seasoned St. Louis Style pork ribs, roasted slow and low in the oven – then finished on the grill and smothered in the brand’s signature Guava Barbecue sauce. Back by popular demand, the tender and juicy Guava BBQ Ribs are available in quarter-rack, half-rack paired with the brand’s Grilled Chicken in a Chicken and Ribs Duo platter, or as part of Pollo’s Grillmaster Rib Trio featuring ribs, grilled chicken and chicken chorizo.



Pollo Tropical’s CORNBREAD, freshly baked every day in every Pollo kitchen, pairs perfectly with the Guava BBQ Ribs, and can be added a-la-carte to add the fall flavor any Pollo meal.



Pollo’s PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE brings a smooth and creamy pumpkin dessert with a touch of spice, baked into a sweet graham cracker crust. Pollo even takes it to the next level by topping it with a layer of dulce de leche!



These seasonal items from Pollo Tropical are now available at restaurants across Flordia and online for curbside, in-store pick-up and delivery through the brand’s MyPollo app.