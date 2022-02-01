Pollo Tropical Now Serving Fresh Avocado Slices

Pollo Tropical is now offering fresh avocado slices and a new avocado cilantro sauce at its restaurants throughout Florida. New products featuring avocados include an Avocado Cilantro TropiChop bowl, wrap and salad.



Guests can also top any of their favorite TropiChops or platters with the fresh avocado slices. And if that isn’t enough for all of the avocado lovers out there, Pollo is also adding fresh avocados to its fan-favorite Cilantro Garlic sauce for a made-from-scratch new Avocado Cilantro sauce.



The Avocado Cilantro wrap is just $4.99, with the Tropichop version just $6.49. The Avocado Cilantro Salad is $8.79, and avocado slices can be added to any platter on the Pollo Tropical menu for just $1.49. The new Avocado Cilantro menu items can be purchased now at all company-owned Pollo Tropical locations, online, and via the MyPollo app for a limited time, while supplies last.