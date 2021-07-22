Pollo Tropical Offering $1 Mango Tropichillers on National Mango Day

July 22 is National Mango Day and Pollo Tropical is celebrating by serving guests $1 Mango Tropichiller drinks all day long, all throughout Florida.

There is no coupon or code required, and the offer is valid from open to close while supplies last.

The frozen, swirled to perfection Pollo Tropical Mango Tropichiller is back by popular demand and is the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day. Other Pollo Tropical mango seasonal favorites now available include the brand’s Mango Habanero BBQ Pollo & Pork Duo Platter and Tropichop, a signature Mango Lemonade and a Mango Cheesecake.