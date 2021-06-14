Pollo Tropical Unveils Rum Mojito, Brand's First Proprietary Cocktail

Pollo Tropical is adding a little party to your Pollo just in time for summer, with the launch of their new Rum Mojito, the brand’s first ever proprietary cocktail. The ready-to-drink cocktail is offered at $2 and is the first under their newly created brand, La Palmita Cocktail Co.

“Our guests know what a good mojito tastes like, so it was important for us to create one that was as authentic as our food,” says Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical. “Our real rum mojito made here in South Florida is a fun extension of our menu and complements our food perfectly. We’re excited to offer our fans a great cocktail that we’re proud of and know they will love.”

Pollo’s Rum Mojito is made with real White Rum, sparkling water, natural lime and mint flavors and has a 5.8% ABV. The cocktail is produced and packaged in South Florida and can be found exclusively at most Pollo Tropical locations across the state, for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out.

At just $2, Pollo’s new Rum Mojito is the perfect drink to pair with your Pollo favorites this summer and is sure to have guests saying “Salud!”