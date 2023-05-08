Polly’s Pies Offering Free Shipping for Mother's Day Delivery

Polly’s Pies is known in SoCal as an iconic brand and popular bakery destination for the finest food and confections around. Having recently launched nationwide shipping of their signature double-crust pies, Polly’s is giving families nationwide the opportunity to ship the best Mother’s Day gift that you can—right to her doorstep.

From now until May 8, Polly’s Pies is offering free shipping on orders over $50 using code FREESHIP when placing an order on shoppollyspies.com. This convenient, delicious and thoughtful gift will ensure a happy Mother’s Day for the special Mom in your life.

Ranging from $33–$36 plus varied shipping costs, all pies are handmade every day in Southern California with no preservatives. They are then shipped frozen to keep their superior quality and ready to be baked to enjoy at home. Visit pollypies.com and use the code “spring15” to receive $15 off any purchase of $50 or more.

Pies currently available for shipping include Apple, Apricot, Blueberry, Boysenberry, Cherry, Peach and Rhubarb. But be sure to also keep a lookout for a selection of seasonal pies to be made available throughout the year.