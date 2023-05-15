Polly's Pies Promotes Eric Stenta to CEO and President

For more than half a century, Polly’s Pies has provided a time-honored tradition for families and communities in Southern California and beyond with its never-ending goal of offering excellent service with the freshest, tastiest “homestyle” cooking and baking. The popular family-owned brand is building upon that promise as it embarks on a new frontier with innovative leadership.

Polly’s announced that Eric Stenta has been promoted to CEO and President, taking over for James Kaa, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Kaa, who has been with the brand since 2017 and served as CEO and President for the past two years, will remain at Polly’s in a part-time capacity as Vice President of Finance.

“These last six years at the company have been both rewarding and challenging,” says Kaa. “While navigating through a pandemic and recovering together, we remained strong and focused on better staffing, new menu products, facility improvements and so much more that is paying off in better financial results. Polly’s is in such a great place and I can’t think of a better person than Eric to continue to raise the bar.”

Armed with an excellent track record and history of success in the restaurant industry, Stenta joined Polly’s Pies in 2019 as Vice President of Operations and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Concept Officer. Now as CEO and President, he will be responsible for driving the brand’s overall performance with a continued focus on customers, innovation, operational efficiency, but most importantly, team member growth and opportunity.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Jim these last four years as we continued to grow and strengthen the Polly’s brand,” Stenta says. “I’m humbled and honored to now be taking the reins from him and look forward to building upon his success. With the launch of our nationwide pie shipping to go along with our 13 California locations, it’s an exciting time at Polly’s and I can’t wait for everyone to witness what’s to come as we strive to reach new heights.”