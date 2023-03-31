Polly’s Pies Unveils Special Menu for Spring

Spring is in the air and so is the wonderful aroma from the Polly’s Pies ovens, thanks to new seasonal offerings that are sure to have fans buzzing with good vibes as the weather warms up.

From now to through Mother’s Day on May 14, the popular bakery brand is rolling out its new spring menu, featuring something for everyone. Whether a delectable, hand-crafted dessert is needed to celebrate a fun gathering with friends, the family is craving a scrumptious pie or nothing but a full meal will suffice, Polly’s Pies has it covered.

The limited-time spring menu includes:

Strawberry Lemonade Pie: The perfect balance of tart and sweet with a cream cheese base and lemon filling, topped with fresh strawberries in a sweet glaze and finished with a ring of whipped cream and lemon slice garnish to make for a refreshing spring treat.

Spring Brunch Bundle: This takeout-only bundle feeds six or more people and features 25 oz. of Orange-Dijon Glazed Slice Ham, a choice of a Savory Breakfast Quiche or a Spinach and Feta Quiche, six freshly baked Buttermilk Biscuits, a jar of Polly’s Signature Bumbleberry Jam and a choice of Apple Pie (topped with a bunny for Easter or a flower for Mother’s Day), Lemon Meringue Pie or Coconut Cream Pie.

Breakfast Bundle: Another takeout-only bundle, it boasts a choice of a Savory Breakfast Quiche or a Spinach and Feta Quiche, four Blueberry Muffins, a quart of Breakfast Potatoes and a quart of Fresh Fruit.

And don’t forget, fans of Polly’s Pies can still experience that signature flavor no matter where they live, thanks to the brand’s nationwide online pie shipping. Ranging from $33 - $36 plus varied shipping costs, all pies are handmade every day in Southern California with no preservatives. They are then shipped frozen to keep their superior quality and ready to be baked to enjoy at home. Visit pollypies.com and use the code “spring15” to receive $15 off any purchase of $50 or more.

Pies currently available for shipping include Apple, Apricot, Blueberry, Boysenberry, Cherry, Peach and Rhubarb. But be sure to also keep a lookout for a selection of seasonal pies to be made available throughout the year.