Ponce City Market in Atlanta Adds Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Ponce City Market, Atlanta’s iconic mixed-use community hub, announces Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken from Chef Meherwan Irani and JJ’s Flower Shop’s new space open today, November 29, as part of the property’s Central Food Hall expansion. Plus, VIỆTVANA, Atlanta’s popular Vietnamese restaurant offering phở and more, will open December 2021, and Umbrella Bar, a food kiosk inspired by Korean night markets from Poke Burri’s Co-founder Seven Chan, and Spicewalla, the first-ever brick and mortar location for Meherwan’s acclaimed spice brand, will open in 2022. The spice shop will offer spices, cookbooks, collaborative pantry goods and more, and is now popping up in The Courtyard before the storefront opens.

The restaurants and shops are located on the first floor of the Central Food Hall, with entrances across from The Roof’s Ticket Booth in The Courtyard and through the existing Central Food Hall, by Collier Candy Co. and El Super Pan. The aesthetic mirrors the design of the main Central Food Hall with polished concrete floors, red accents and elements honoring the character of the existing historic building, including exposed brick walls and open ceilings. In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall and houses restaurants and retail shops, plus communal seating throughout, including: