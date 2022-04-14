Popchew, SnapBack Sports Create New Virtual Concept

Popchew, a startup creating the next generation of fun food brands and experiences, today announced a new partnership with SnapBack Sports, an emerging sports media company, to bring a new digitally-native food brand to sports fans across the country, just in time for the NBA playoffs. SnapBack Kitchen will go live on April 16th and offer folks in 37 locations across the country via delivery a number of delicious menu items including chicken tenders, tender sandwiches, and all-new SnapBack Kitchen sauces.

“Whether you’re catching a rivalry game with friends from college or rooting for your team to make it to the playoffs, sporting events have always been centered around food,” says Rushir Parikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Popchew. “Through SnapBack Kitchen, we plan to create fun, engaging moments for sports fans everywhere and we’re excited to work with Jack and SnapBack to bring this to life.”

The new partnership aims to make food delivery into a social experience and will include eating challenges, prizes including a trip to the NBA Finals, MLB tickets, and being in SnapBack content, as well as other engaging ways to bring sports fans together. While developing SnapBack Kitchen, Popchew and SnapBack invited fans to the test kitchen for input on menu items. Future activations in the pipeline are collaborations with athletes in SnapBack’s network and brand expansions based on what fans want the most.

“I launched SnapBack Sports to bring the SnapBack fam a first-person perspective at the biggest sporting events across the country and a big part of that content is food,” says Jack Settleman, founder of SnapBack Sports. “SnapBack Kitchen will give the SnapBack fam a way to get involved in unique experiences and create their own content wherever they’re watching the game.”

SnapBack Sports was founded by Settleman on Snapchat after graduating from UT Austin in 2018. As an influencer on the platform, Settleman utilized strategic brand partnerships to grow SnapBack into the #1 sports Snapchat account in the world, totaling over 500M+ views YTD, three syndicated shows on Snapchat, and a digital agency representing rising creators. The brand then created The SnapBack Sports Pod that hit No. 1 on Apple’s Top Charts in 2019.

Fans who order any time during the NBA playoffs will automatically be entered into a competition to attend the NBA finals.