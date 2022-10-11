Popeyes' $6 Big Box Returns for Fall Season

It’s officially Fall, and this year Popeyes is celebrating the season with the return of a fan favorite, the $6 Big Box.

The Popeyes Big Box features two pieces of its signature crispy chicken, marinated in authentic Louisiana seasonings for 12 hours, hand battered and breaded, then fried up fresh in our kitchens. The Big Box is served with a choice of two regular sides and a buttermilk biscuit and will be available to order at participating Popeyes restaurants for a limited time for $6.

And as a special offer, guests who order pickup on Popeyes.com or through the Popeyes App can score the Big Box for only $5.