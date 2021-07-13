Popeyes to Add Chicken Nuggets to Menu

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced it will add Chicken Nuggets to its menu in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico starting July 27. Popeyes’ Nuggets took the quality and flavors of the the brand's famed Chicken Sandwich and made it in poppable pieces. Popeyes said it's looking to reset guests’ standards with these Chicken Nuggets, as they are freshly prepared beginning to end in restaurant every day—seasoned to perfection, hand-battered, and breaded in buttermilk, and fried up to deliver a classically flavorful crispy and juicy bite with every piece.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” says Sami Siddiqui, president, Popeyes Americas.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich recipe, rich in Louisiana tradition, is the recipe of the new Popeyes Nuggets. Popeyes uses a special flour and batter system to provide the perfect crispy texture which guests have come to love and expect from its flagship fried chicken. The white meat chicken breast Nuggets will be available in a classic flavor and can meet a wide range of taste preferences by being paired with signature sauces like Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard, and Sweet Heat.

The new Nuggets will be available for purchase in-store, on Popeyes' website or through the Popeyes App, with options ranging from 4 piece to 36 piece orders starting on July 27. Customers can also purchase the 48-piece option, available exclusively online at Popeyes.com and on the Popeyes App. Popeyes Rewards members can look forward to a little something extra too.

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets.” says Amy Alarcon, VP of culinary innovation, Popeyes. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes Nuggets.”