Popeyes Adds Four Savory and Sweet Menu Items

Popeyes, the beloved southern brand, is bringing four menu items – savory and sweet – to restaurants nationwide on August 9th, including the return of Hushpuppy Shrimp, Surf & Turf (with a new configuration) and Chocolate Beignets, as well as a brand-new dessert, the Banana Cream Cake. ​

The Hushpuppy Shrimp, a fan-favorite seafood meal option returns to restaurants after 6 years. This savory offering features 8 pieces of butterfly shrimp coated in a light, crispy Hushpuppy cornmeal crust, served with creole cocktail sauce and paired with your choice of a signature side and a hot, buttery biscuit all starting at $6. The brand is also bringing back the classic Surf and Turf meal for those who want the best of both worlds, featuring the beloved Chicken Sandwich for the first time and 4 pieces of Hushpuppy Shrimp with a creole cocktail dipping sauce for only $7. ​

And for those looking for some Southern sweetness, Popeyes is introducing a never-before-offered single serve dessert to its menus nationwide – the Banana Cream Cake. This dessert features a moist vanilla cake topped with whipped banana cream and wafer crumbs. Popeyes is also bringing back Chocolate Beignets, a classic New Orleans-style pastry filled with Hershey’s chocolate and covered in powdered sugar. They became a celebrity favorite when they launched in 2020, so the brand is excited to bring them back to fans again this year. ​

All four menu items will be available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide starting Tuesday, August 9th for a limited-time only. Those who order the Hushpuppy Shrimp on Popeyes.com will receive $1 off with mobile order and pay.