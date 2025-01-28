Popeyes, the Official Wing of Watching Football, and Tequila Don Julio, the Official Tequila of the Big Game, are serving up a one-of-a-kind culinary mashup leading up to this year’s Big Game in New Orleans, home of Popeyes, with the release of the exclusive Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup menu. Available for a limited time only, while supplies last, in six select restaurants for customers 21+, the menu combines the rich heritage of Popeyes’ Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado – a tribute to craftsmanship and iconic celebrations.

The headliner is the new Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, a chicken breast fillet marinated in reposado tequila then fried in Popeyes crunchy buttermilk breading, topped with a tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, a barrel cured pickle, and sandwiched between a sweet and buttery concha roll – a beloved Mexican pastry. The sandwich is a true fusion of flavors between the savory crunch of Popeyes chicken balanced by the sweetness of the concha roll and the subtle kick of reposado tequila’s signature agave notes. Additional items featured on the menu include Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings with a specialty sauce and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail.

For one-day-only on January 31st, select Popeyes restaurants in New York City, Miami, New Orleans, and the hometowns of the teams headed to Football’s Big Game, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, will get a preview of the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup menu. Customers 21+ will get to try the collaboration, rooted in the vibrant cultures of Louisiana and Mexico, before it heads back to New Orleans for the Big Game weekend. Check out the list of participating restaurants below. And, in the city of the Football’s Big Game and Popeyes hometown – New Orleans – this exclusive menu will be available at the newly redesigned Flagship restaurant on Canal Street for an extended period from January 31st through Game Day on February 9th, while supplies last.

● New York:

○ Times Square –1530 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

○ Madison Square Park – 14 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

● Miami:

○ 6800 Red Rd, South Miami, FL 33143

● New Orleans:

○ 621 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

● Philadelphia

o 1428 Old York Rd Abington, PA 19001

● Kansas City

o 9460 Quivira Rd Lenexa, Kansas 66215

Gearing up for the biggest night in football as the Official Wing of Watching Football and the Official Tequila of the Big Game will help create an unforgettable experience for fans. It will bring a truly unique culinary offering that highlights the versatility and flavor of Tequila Don Julio Reposado paired with Popeyes’ signature creations with a true taste of New Orleans, the home of Popeyes and this year’s Big Game.

Not able to get your hands on The Championship Lineup? Guests can redeem a buy one get one free Chicken Sandwich when purchasing Popeyes on UberEats as well as a $5 code to redeem on Tequila Don Julio from 1/29/25-2/9/25. Terms apply.

Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio invite football fans across the nation to join them in celebrating with flavor, style, and a dash of New Orleans spirit. For additional information, visit www.popeyes.com/tequiladonjulio and follow @popeyes and @donjuliotequila on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.