Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announces deals for Mardis Gras and Lent this year.
MARDIS GRAS:
- Now, through March 3rd, customers can enjoy Popeyes iconic chicken sandwich for just $4.
- On March 4th, Popeyes is extending the happy hour menu pricing all day long, with deals starting at just $2!
LENT:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is bringing back two beloved seafood menu items for consumers observing Lent this year – The Shrimp Tacklebox and the Flounder Fish Sandwich. Beginning March 3, The Shrimp Tacklebox and the Flounder Fish Sandwich will be available nationwide.
- Shrimp Tacklebox ($5.99): The Shrimp Tacklebox features 8 crispy Butterfly Shrimp seasoned in a traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, served up in Popeyes unique Southern breading, along with one regular side and a hot buttery biscuit.
- Surf ‘n’ Turf option: Substitute 4 shrimp for 2 chicken tenders! Both options come with Classic Tartar sauce or the customer’s choice of dipping sauces.
- Flounder Fish Sandwich ($5.99): Features a fresh and flaky Alaska flounder filet marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our crunchy southern coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served atop a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles. Customers can choose to top with Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread!
- In addition to the Lent menu, Popeyes is also reintroducing the must-try Strawberry Cream Cheese Fried Pie ($1.99)! Make your day a lil’ sweeter with the fried pie filled with strawberry filling and cream cheese.