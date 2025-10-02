Popeyes announced new development agreements with regional franchisees in Mexico. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in its expansion strategy and represent a committed pipeline of over 300 Popeyes restaurants in the next 10 years across the Northwest, West, Central, and Southeast regions in Mexico.

This landmark growth strategy demonstrates the brand’s commitment to delivering its bold, Louisiana flavors to one of Latin America’s most dynamic and fast-growing QSR markets. RBI believes each franchise group brings deep expertise in the foodservice operations, strong local market knowledge, and the ability to scale rapidly.

Star Louisiana, a long-standing Popeyes developer, is renewing its commitment to develop the brand in Jalisco in the West region

Border Crunch will lead the expansion in the Northwest region

Grupo Euro will drive development across the Central region

Grupo Berny will oversee growth in the Southeast region

“Mexico represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Popeyes, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with experienced and passionate franchisees who share our vision,” said Duncan Montero, LAC President of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Popeyes.

“Our unique New Orleans-style menu, including Popeyes famous chicken – freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered, and breaded by hand with our seasonings, and slow cooked to perfection – resonates deeply with guests. We’re confident in our ability to win in Mexico over the long term.”

The expansion is expected to create thousands of new local jobs and introduce the signature Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which has become a global sensation, to new guests in Mexico.

This announcement builds on Popeyes international growth momentum, following recent openings in several markets such as Costa Rica, Italy and the Balkans. Today, Popeyes is proudly serving guests in more than 45 countries around the world.