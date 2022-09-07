Popeyes Brings Back 5 for $6.99 Deal

Popeyes is bringing back its fan-favorite 5 for $6.99 deal – an incredible offer featuring 5 pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken for only $6.99.

This high-value, delicious meal deal makes the perfect addition to any football tailgate or game-day viewing party. Starting Tuesday, September 6th, the 5 for $6.99 offer will be available in restaurants nationwide and for pickup ordering through the Popeyes app or on Popeyes.com.

The promotion ends October 2.