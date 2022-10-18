Popeyes Brings Back Fan Favorite Cajun-Style Turkey

According to a recent survey conducted by Popeyes of over 500 people, more than 50% of respondents feel stressed to host Thanksgiving dinner at their own home and think that the turkey is the hardest dish to cook as part of the meal.

Luckily, Thanksgiving just got a lot easier this year, thanks to a “Cajun Fix” from Popeyes.

Popeyes is bringing back its fan-favorite Thanksgiving dinner staple, the Cajun-Style Turkey. Marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun-Style Turkey is slow-roasted and then flash-fried to help guarantee a crispy, flavorful coating. Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is a “Cajun Fix” for any stressed-out Thanksgiving host as it’s a high-quality option, pre-cooked and only needs to be thawed, heated, and served.

The best part? Starting Tuesday, October 18, guests will have the choice to preorder Popeyes signature turkey from their local restaurant for pickup by calling or visiting in person while supplies last, or online at thecajunfix.popeyes.com for delivery direct to their doorstep. Delivery will begin on October 24 with the turkey arriving one to three business days after the order is shipped.

Popeyes is the one-stop-shop for your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebration with family meals and traditional southern sides such as mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, biscuits and more.