Popeyes Brings Back 'IDK' Meal

Starting Tuesday, July 19th, Popeyes is bringing back its IDK Meal (I Don’t Know Meal) to restaurants nationwide. With this launch, Popeyes continues to be the only major brand in the quick service restaurant industry to create an entire meal centered around the concept of indecisiveness when it comes to meal time. The IDK Meal was created as a solution to the never-ending dinner dilemma: what should we have to eat?

And apparently, it’s a much-needed solution. According to a study shared by the New York Post, couples spend an average of 132 hours a year deciding on what they want to eat, while the average person spends 40 minutes a day thinking about food overall, according to EatThis.com.

The IDK Meal features a Premium Classic Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade, both of which come in chilled and frozen varieties​ served up alongside a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich – Classic or Spicy. The IDK Meal was designed by Popeyes Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Amy Alarcon, to give indecisive eaters the perfect pairing to satisfy any craving. As the meal features a combination of the sweet, sour, cold and fruity Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and the savory, juicy, salty, hot and crunchy Chicken Sandwich – it serves up something for all taste buds.

The IDK Meal is available now at participating US restaurants for $6 for a limited time only. The combo is available for purchase in restaurant and on the Popeyes app.