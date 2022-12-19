Popeyes Brings Back its BOGO Chicken Sandwich Deal

With the holidays around the corner, shoppers are looking for deals on everything from gifts to food, and Popeyes is here to deliver.

The brand is bringing back its popular Cyber Week promotion for the rest of the holiday season.

Starting today, December 19, through Sunday, January 1, sandwich lovers can buy any Chicken Sandwich combo and get one Chicken Sandwich of your choice (blackened, regular, spicy) for free through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com only for mobile order pick-up and delivery. Perfect for those out shopping.