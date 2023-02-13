Popeyes Brings Back Seafood Offerings for Lenten Season

Popeyes is bringing back two fan-favorite seafood offerings just in time for lent, the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box, for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. To celebrate the day of love, Popeyes is also introducing a special BOGO Valentine’s Day deal offering a free a la carte sandwich (chicken or fish) for any guest who purchases one sandwich combo.

The high-quality Flounder Fish Sandwich, available in the US and Canada, was introduced in 2021 and now comes in both Classic or Spicy varieties to satisfy every taste. The sandwich features a light, flakey flounder filet marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served atop a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles & Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

Rounding out Popeyes seafood menu, the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box is back and features eight tender, crispy Butterfly Shrimp seasoned in a traditional blend of Louisiana Herbs and spices, served up crispy in our unique Southern breading, paired with a regular side, a hot buttery biscuit and Classic Tartar sauce. Guests looking to switch things up can make theirs a Surf and Turf box, which comes with four crispy butterfly shrimp, two chicken tenders, a biscuit, and regular side.

Those looking for Valentine’s Day specials are also in luck. Per a recent Popeyes survey, more than 50% of respondents typically stay in or order takeout on Valentine’s Day, and almost 70% celebrate with their significant other. Starting today through February 19, guests can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the Popeyes App and Popeyes.com for Mobile Order and Pay, perfect for this occasion.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich and $6 Shrimp Tackle Box are now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.