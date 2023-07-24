Popeyes Brings OREO Cheesecake to Menus Nationwide

Starting Monday, July 24, Popeyes is bringing two delicious menu items to restaurants nationwide –new OREO Cheesecake alongside the return of the fan-favorite Big Box.

The brand-new OREO Cheesecake from Popeyes is the latest addition to the brand’s esteemed dessert lineup. The limited time offering boasts a thick and rich cheesecake filling, perfectly mixed with OREO cookie pieces, all on top of a crust made with OREO cookie pieces and topped with even more delicious OREO! OREO Cheesecake joins Popeyes popular dessert lineup alongside the now permanent Strawberry Biscuit and the classic Apple Pie.

Popeyes also welcomes back the fan-favorite Big Box, which features two pieces of hand battered and breaded signature chicken, fried up in our kitchens. The Big Box is served with the choice of two sides and a buttermilk biscuit, which can be upgraded to a Strawberry Biscuit starting at $0.99. And, from now until October 15th, you’ll receive a free regular drink when you order the Big Box on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com.

The Popeyes Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness and funds to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need, will be hosting its Food Love Grants Fundraiser from July 24 through August 27 at participating Popeyes restaurant. Any guest that donates $1 to the Popeyes Foundation will receive a coupon at check-out for a free Strawberry Biscuit, redeemable during their next visit.