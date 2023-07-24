    Popeyes Brings OREO Cheesecake to Menus Nationwide

    Industry News | July 24, 2023
    Popeyes' OREO cheesecake.
    Popeyes
    It's the latest addition to the brand’s dessert lineup.

    Starting Monday, July 24, Popeyes is bringing two delicious menu items to restaurants nationwide –new OREO Cheesecake  alongside the return of the  fan-favorite Big Box.   

    The brand-new  OREO Cheesecake  from Popeyes is the latest addition to the brand’s esteemed dessert lineup. The limited time offering boasts a thick and rich cheesecake filling, perfectly mixed with OREO cookie pieces, all on top of a crust made with OREO cookie pieces and topped with even more delicious OREO!  OREO Cheesecake joins Popeyes popular dessert lineup alongside the now permanent Strawberry Biscuit and the classic Apple Pie.   

    Popeyes also welcomes back the fan-favorite Big Box, which features two pieces of hand battered and breaded signature chicken, fried up in our kitchens. The Big Box is served with the choice of two sides and a buttermilk biscuit, which can be upgraded to a Strawberry Biscuit starting at $0.99.  And, from now until October 15th, you’ll receive a free regular drink when you order the Big Box on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com.

    The  Popeyes Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness and funds to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need, will be hosting its  Food Love Grants Fundraiser  from July 24 through August 27 at participating Popeyes restaurant. Any guest that donates $1 to the Popeyes Foundation will receive a coupon at check-out for a free Strawberry Biscuit, redeemable during their next visit. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

