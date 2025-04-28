Popeyes Canada announced two exciting additions to the leadership team as the brand prepares for the next bold chapter of growth in Canada – Brian Trier has been named General Manager, and Lisa Mazurkewich joins as Sr. Director of Marketing.

Brian, originally from Montreal, brings more than two decades of deep restaurant operations and franchising experience from his time with Domino’s, where he led global innovation, operational support, and international growth strategies. He’s built a career working closely with franchisees to open new restaurants and ensure excellent operations — and now, he’s bringing his passion for operational excellence and guest experience to the Popeyes family.

Lisa, originally from Saskatoon, is an experienced and talented marketer who knows how to build memorable brands Canadians love and connect with. With senior marketing leadership experience at Subway, Starbucks, and Bacardi, Lisa has led major brand, digital and loyalty initiatives across Canada. She’s ready to take how Popeyes connects with guests in Canada to the next level.

“Canada represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Popeyes,” said Jeff Klein, President of Popeyes Canada and U.S. “Brian and Lisa bring outstanding expertise that will strengthen the Canadian leadership team and help accelerate our expansion across the country.”

As Popeyes Canada continues to expand across the country, Brian and Lisa will work together to grow the brand’s footprint, help more Canadians discover Popeyes and deepen community relationships across the country.