Popeyes Capitalizes on Viral 'Girl Dinner' TikTok Trend

In response to the recent TikTok dinner trend, featuring unique comfort meals that has already surpassed 24 million views (according to The New York Times), Popeyes unveils its own version of the “Girl Dinner.” Today, guests can enjoy the Popeyes take on this trend with Southern dishes ranging from Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, and beloved Cajun Fries, all offered on the new “Girl Dinner” menu at Popeyes.com.

With the intention to offer a delicious variety of flavors to “Girl Dinner” enthusiasts, Popeyes designed its “Girl Dinner” menu to offer guests options packed with robust Cajun flavors that are made with the same slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that the brand started in 1972 – many of which defy logic for a fast-food restaurant, but which make Popeyes food taste great.

Starting today, for a limited time only, the “Girl Dinner” menu will be available nationwide on Popeyes.com for pick up or delivery.