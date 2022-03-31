Popeyes Celebrates Grammy-Nominated Artists

Music’s biggest awards show is on April 3rd this Sunday and Popeyes is celebrating nominated artists in a unique way this week.

Popeyes discovered 2 out of the 5 songs nominated for Best Rap Song have something in common – “Family Ties” by Baby Keem and “Bath Salts” by DMX both mention Popeyes in the lyrics. That’s right, 40% of this year’s nominees for Best Rap Song feature Popeyes shout outs. Popeyes was of course humbled to be featured in such highly acclaimed music and was excited to learn that Baby Keem worked at a Popeyes restaurant when he was in high school in the Las Vegas area, as noted in the song.

To thank the artists for their consideration, the brand placed billboards in highly visible locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to garner the attention of the artists and any judges who might be pass by. The billboards were designed as a fun reminder that Popeyes, while known for their chicken mastery, certainly plays a larger part in people’s lives when it comes to providing people and families with great tasting food at a great value.

To celebrate the big event and honor the songs that mention Popeyes, on April 3rd the brand will give Popeyes Rewards loyalty members a bonus 40 points* on every eligible menu item purchased from 5:00 pm –11:30 pm – only on the Popeyes app or popeyes.com.