Popeyes Celebrating Four Years of Chicken Sandwich with BOGO Deal

In honor of the upcoming Popeyes Chicken Sandwich four-year anniversary, the brand is celebrating with a buy one get one FREE offer that can’t be beat.

On August 12, customers can buy Any Chicken Sandwich Combo (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, or Bacon & Cheese), and get an A La Carte Chicken Sandwich for free at participating US Popeyesrestaurants.

Popeyes Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches feature a delicious hand battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests' choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich features an antibiotic-free*, whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun spices, served atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with our house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles.

Plus, as guests seek more variety, Popeyes also offers a Bacon and Cheese add-on to any sandwich, giving guests multiple mouth-watering options when craving a high-quality chicken sandwich.

No matter which Chicken Sandwich you crave, you can celebrate with a BOGO offer that’s sure to satisfy.

This offer is available for redemption through the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com only and is valid on delivery.