Popeyes' Famed Butterfly Shrimp Return to Menus

Popeyes is bringing back its butterfly shrimp in the The Shrimp Tackle Box and guests can get it starting March 22. ​

The annual fan-favorite and a delicious option for those who observe lent features: eight plump and juicy butterfly shrimp marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings and then battered in Popeyes traditional southern crispy coating, a signature side, and a hot buttery biscuit for only $6 in store, or for $5 when you order pickup on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com. If you’ve been craving some seafood and still want some chicken, the chain even has a Surf-and-Turf combo for the best of both worlds. ​

And for those looking for a sweet new menu item, Popeyes new Wildberry Beignets are a warm and light New Orleans style pastry with a mixed berry filling and covered with powdered sugar. This new flavor of beignets comes to menus after the success of Popeyes chocolate-filled beignets, which launched in December 2020. The Wild Berry Beignets are available in 3pc, 6pc and 12pc options with prices starting at $1.99. ​

Both menu items will be available at participating U.S. Popeyes locations nationwide starting Tuesday, March 22nd for a limited-time only. Prices may vary.