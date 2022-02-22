Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich Returns with New Flavors

Popeyes is bringing back the premium Flounder Fish Sandwich to the US and Canada, but now with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like the famous Chicken Sandwich. ​ ​

The Popeyes flounder is wild caught, light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of Cajun classic and spicy seasoning. With only four simple ingredients combined to perfection, the fried filet is served atop the same buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles that fans know and love from the Chicken Sandwich. ​

Popeyes is known for its culinary expertise, the brand aims to raise the bar for what a fish sandwich should be. Per guest requests, they can get amazing new flavors plus that natural shaped filet they love. ​

Just in time for Lent, starting Monday February 21, Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich will be available at restaurants across US starting at the same recommended price of $4.49. Popeyes Rewards members can get even more value and receive 150 bonus points on each purchase of the Flounder Fish Sandwich. ​

To celebrate the return of this sandwich, Popeyes has also teamed up with social media personality New York Nico to launch a social content series getting New Yorkers’ fresh take on the Fish Sandwich category.