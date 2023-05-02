The Popeyes Foundation Launches New 'Serving with Love' Initiative

The Popeyes Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness and funds to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need, is unveiling a new initiative: Serving with Love.

In 2023 and beyond, the Popeyes Foundation will be serving with love to its communities through a program called “Food Love Grants,” which will direct funds raised in-restaurant to national and local nonprofits that provide food to those in need in that area.

Through this program, the Popeyes Foundation will focus its support on those experiencing food insecurity, those with limited access to food and underserved, low-income and opportunity communities. Funding examples range from supporting a local food bank, after school youth meal support and delivery meal programs for the elderly to providing frontline workers disaster-related food support.

Every day, Popeyes serves those juicy, delicious, Cajun flavors guests know and love. You see, part of Popeyes beloved New Orleans roots is about being there for their neighbors, serving their communities through food. That’s why the Popeyes Foundation serves love to its people and communities that stretches beyond those Cajun favorites. It’s the devotion to team members and how the Foundation cares for people during challenging times. It’s that everyone has a seat at the table, homemade-style, soul warming, no matter what you don’t go hungry kind of love. But not everyone has access to this kind of love, and that’s what ignites the Popeyes Foundation’s purpose. At Popeyes, everyone is family. Thanks to the Popeyes Foundation partnership with local restaurants and franchisees, the Serving with Love initiative will be making an impact throughout Popeyes communities.

The Popeyes Foundation will be executing its first Serving with Love National Fundraiser from May 1 through June 4 at participating Popeyes restaurants nationwide. Guests that donate to the Popeyes Foundation will receive a coupon at check-out for a free apple pie, redeemable during their next visit.