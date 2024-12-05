TICE Florida, a prominent portfolio of Popeyes restaurants recently acquired by AIM Capital, announced the appointment of Thomas Stager as Chief Executive Officer. Recognized as a leader in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, Stager is celebrated for his commitment to cultivating a culture of success through integrity and excellence.

Stager has already initiated significant transformations within TICE Florida, introducing guiding principles centered around Teamwork, Integrity, Commitment, and Excellence, which have been embraced by the team from the executive level down to front-line employees. This cultural shift has fostered a unified approach to enhancing both operations and guest experiences.

Under Stager’s leadership, TICE Florida will embark on a mission to elevate the aesthetic and functional aspects of its restaurants. Efforts include beautifying drive-through windows, introducing engaging drive-through music, and enhancing lighting with vibrant LED displays, designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

TICE Florida has become one of the first franchisees to convert 80% of its locations to Easy-to-Run (ETR) Kitchens. This innovative change is set to revolutionize both employee efficiency and guest satisfaction. The new ETR kitchens provide a streamlined workspace that enhances speed of service, improves order accuracy, and ensures that guests receive delicious food in a timely manner.

“We are thrilled to have Thomas at the helm of TICE Florida,” said a spokesperson for AIM Capital. “His vision and dedication to excellence are already making a significant impact, and we look forward to seeing continued growth and success under his leadership.”