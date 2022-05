In honor of National Biscuit Day on May 14, Popeyes is giving away a free niscuit on orders of $15-plus; six free biscuits on orders of $18 or more; or 12 Free Biscuits on orders of $25 or more when guests order through the GrubHub app.

Popeyes biscuits are one of the brand’s most cherished menu items and have been since they were introduced in 1983.