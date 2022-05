Popeyes biscuits are one of the brand’s most cherished menu items and have been since they were introduced in 1983.

In honor of National Biscuit Day, May 14th, Popeyes is giving away one free biscuit on orders of $15+, six free biscuits on orders of $18+, or 12 free biscuits on orders of $25+ when guests order through the Grubhb app on the 14th.