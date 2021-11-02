Popeyes Handing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on November 3

In honor of National Sandwich Day on November 3, Popeyes has an offer that is sure to satisfy your Chicken Sandwich craving. From November 2–3, any new user who places their first digital order on the Popeyes app or through Popeyes.com and spends a minimum of $10 will receive a free Chicken Sandwich.

We all have our own preferences when it comes to creating our favorite sandwiches, so Popeyes is also asking guests to take advantage of the free Chicken Sandwich offer and share their sandwich creation on social.

Participants who tag #TheSandwichMeMix in their social posts creating their own Popeyes sandwich may have a chance to have their sandwich creation added to the Popeyes menu as a bundle.