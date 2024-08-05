Popeyes is adding a sweet twist to its menu with the introduction of its latest bakery innovation: Chocolate Chip Biscuits.

Following the success of the fan-favorite Strawberry Biscuit, Popeyes presents a new chocolatey dessert biscuit that combines the beloved flavors of its iconic Buttermilk Biscuit with delectable chocolate chips into one delightful treat. These soft, buttery biscuits are filled with rich chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of icing, offering a unique and indulgent way to enjoy a sweet pick me up at Popeyes.

In addition to the Chocolate Chip Biscuits, Popeyes is also launching a NEW Apple Caramel Cheesecake – a rich cheesecake swirled with a sweet and tangy caramel apple filling over a buttery graham cracker crust. These two new desserts will be available starting August 5 at participating locations nationwide and are sure to make your day a little sweeter!

Popeyes is also introducing the new $20 and $25 Bigger Boxes, available starting August 12. The $20 Bigger Box includes ten pieces of Popeyes signature chicken or ten tenders, along with four of our famous buttermilk biscuits. For those who crave even more, the $25 Bigger Box offers ten pieces of chicken, four regular sides, and four biscuits. Also returning this season is the popular $6.99 Big Box, which includes two pieces of signature chicken or three tenders, two regular sides, and a buttermilk biscuit.

Chocolate Chip Biscuits, Apple Caramel Cheesecake, the $6.99 Big Box, and the new $20 and $25 Bigger Boxes will be available for a limited time at participating Popeyes restaurants nationwide.