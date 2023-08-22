Popeyes Introduces Sweet 'N Spicy Wings

Popeyes is introducing a new wings flavor just in time for football season: Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings. Featuring six marinated, perfectly crispy chicken wings, tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic and ginger these wings are sure to be a crowd favorite at any tailgate or gathering. Starting at $5.99, this new offering strikes the perfect balance between slightly sweet and slightly spicy – just like a sweet and spicy Southern grandma.

And just in time for National Grandmother’s Day on October 8, select Popeyes locations in LA, NYC, and New Orleans will be giving away witty, yet loving greeting cards to celebrate our sweet ‘n spicy grandmas with the purchase of a Popeyes gift card of $5 or more, while supplies last, starting September 25.

Whether you’re the game day host, celebrating your mee-maw, or bringing food to a tailgate, Popeyes is the one-stop-shop for all your football season needs. With craveable wing offerings and delicious, Southern sides like Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Biscuits and more, Popeyes is the fan favorite for chicken and football lovers alike.

Starting Tuesday, August 22, guests can get Popeyes new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings at participating locations nationwide, at Popeyes.com, and through the Popeyes App for a limited time only. When ordering through the Popeyes App, customers will earn free delivery on orders of $15 or more, until September 10.