Popeyes Launches First Loyalty Program in Brand History

Popeyes on Thursday unveiled its first loyalty program, Popeyes Rewards. As a brand rooted in Southern hospitality and culture, the Popeyes brand wants every guest to feel like family, and the new Popeyes Rewards program allows the beloved fried chicken brand to return the love with exclusive access to deals, celebrations, member experiences, swag, the chance to earn and redeem points for some of their favorite menu items, and more.

To celebrate the Popeyes Rewards launch, the brand is introducing a special “Welcome To The Popeyes Fam” Meal available exclusively for loyalty members on the Popeyes App or online only, featuring 8 pieces of Popeyes signature bone-in chicken,1 large side & 4 biscuits. Each Popeyes Rewards member who purchases the exclusive meal June 17 o July 1 will receive 500 bonus points to use towards future Popeyes orders.

With the goal of spreading more joy among its guests, Popeyes Rewards is designed so that members can earn with each transaction. Those who join the program will unlock things like: 10 points for every dollar spent online or on the app, happy hour with $1 regular size sides, bonus points on combos and family meals, extra rewards with personalized challenges, and other exclusive benefits.

“We have been humbled to see our fans express their loyalty for our brand time and time again,” says Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal has been to create a perfect loyalty program that matches and rewards their unparalleled enthusiasm.”

Signing up is simple – all fans need to do is download the free Popeyes App or go online at popeyes.com, register using their name and email, and start racking up points. Earn points for ordering fan-favorite New Orleans staples like fried chicken, red beans & rice, chocolate beignets and more. Every guest who registers for Popeyes Rewards will also be treated to a sign-up offer for a free apple pie, regular side or small drink.