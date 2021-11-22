Popeyes, Megan Thee Stallion Announce Third Drop of Merchandise

Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion recently announced a one-of-a-kind partnership including the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce that’s heating up the famous Chicken Sandwich, a line of co-branded merch, a six-figure charity donation and a franchise development agreement announcing Megan as an official Popeyes franchisee. The collaboration continues to excite fans around the world, and there’s more to come.

The two pop culture icons are unveiling their third and final drop from the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes merch collection – New Nostalgia. The last drop will feature a range of hot items, including a “Wild Style” trucker hat, Colorblock beanie, T-shirts, cropped tee, sweatshirt and denim jacket.

Just in time for holiday shopping, beginning November 22nd at 11 AM EST, the Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion New Nostalgia merch will be available for purchase at TheeHottieSauce.com, and fans can sign up on the website to receive updates & notifications.

The New Nostalgia collection came to life as a celebration of Megan Thee Stallion and her unique ability to marry the past with the present to empower the future. Megan’s longstanding love for all things 90s - hip hop albums, airbrush, Y2k Nostalgia, among other themes, served as a perfect foundation for creative inspiration.