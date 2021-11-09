Popeyes, Megan Thee Stallion Unveil Second Drop of Merchandise

In case you missed it, Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion recently announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration including the duos New Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce that’s heating up the famous Chicken Sandwich, a line of co-branded merch and a franchise development agreement announcing Megan as an official Popeyes franchise owner. Now the hottest collaboration of the year is about to get Hotter.

The two pop culture icons are unveiling their second drop from the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes merch collection – Animegan. The second drop will feature a range of hot items, including a unisex graphic t-shirt, pull-over hoodie, tote bag, bandana and a plush toy. The collection was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s love for anime, and features custom illustrations and designs by McFlyy: the graphic designer, visual artist, and fashion stylist known for collaborating with notable global apparel brands.

The Animegan merch is available for purchase at TheeHottieSauce.com, and fans can sign up on the website to receive updates & notification about the next drop.