Popeyes to Offer BOGO Chicken Sandwich Deal

Popeyes is kicking off the holiday with a week-long BOGO promotion that you won’t want to miss.

Starting on National Sandwich Day, November 3rd, through National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, November 9th, sandwich lovers can buy one Chicken Sandwich combo (classic or spicy) and get one Chicken Sandwich (classic or spicy) free through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com only for mobile order pick-up and delivery.

Popeyes is a one-stop-shop to make sure your National Sandwich Day feast is complete, offering traditional southern sides such as Cajun fries, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, biscuits, and more.