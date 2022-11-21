Popeyes Offering BOGO Chicken Sandwich Deal in Honor of Black Friday

Popeyes is jumping in on the action with an exclusive Blackened Friday promotion for its new Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which recently launched in restaurants nationwide on November 15.

Starting on "Blackened” Friday, November 25, through the end of Cyber Week, December 4, sandwich lovers can buy any Chicken Sandwich combo and get one Chicken Sandwich of your choice (blackened, regular, spicy) for free through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com only for mobile order pick-up and delivery. Perfect for those out shopping.

The new Blackened Chicken Sandwich is breading-free while making zero compromises on flavor. The juicy antibiotic-free, whole chicken breast is marinated for 12 hours, seasoned in bold Cajun and Creole spices and served fresh atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with our house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles.